Ten dead as IDF targets Hamas in Gaza despite ceasefire

The IDF said it targeted Hamas terrorists in separate air strikes yesterday that, according to Palestinian media, killed at least 10 people in Gaza.

The first, in Nuseirat, central Gaza, targeted a Hamas company commander who took part in the October 7 attacks, it said.

A second attack, shortly afterwards, hit a Hamas police headquarters in Gaza City’s Tuffah area, where it said several operatives were planning to carry out attacks on Israeli troops.

“At the time of the strike, at least four terrorists from the military wing of the Hamas terror group and a terrorist from the Popular Resistance Committees terror organisation were present,” said the IDF.