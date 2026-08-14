Israel targets Hamas leaders again after two-week lull

Israel appears to have resumed its targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders after a two week lull.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out two “attacks of choice” in two days, the first since the new US-brokered Gaza deal took effect in late July, according to Israeli military sources.

In both cases the IDF indicated the target was about to launch an attack in the near future.

On Wednesday, the IDF hit an unnamed terror cell commander in northern Gaza. He was not close to the border and presented no immediate threat. The military said he was killed because he was planning to order or carry out future terror attacks, rather than because he was actively engaging Israeli forces at the time.