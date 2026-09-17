Former Shin Bet commander urges gun-owning Israelis to take firearms to shul on Yom Kippur

A former regional head of the Shin Bet has urged licensed gun owners in Israel to bring their firearms when attending synagogue this Yom Kippur, warning that it is impossible to provide complete security at every place of worship.
Arik Barbing, who previously headed the Shin Bet’s Jerusalem and West Bank district and its cyber division, made the comments in an interview with Israeli radio station 103FM on Wednesday.
“We have had serious incidents at synagogues and also at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, unfortunately, and it is very difficult, especially for me as a Jew, but it is impossible to provide airtight security for every synagogue,” Barbing warned.
He called on synagogue leaders to ensure armed worshippers are present, pointing to the increased number of firearms now held by civilians.
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