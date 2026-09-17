Former Shin Bet commander urges gun-owning Israelis to take firearms to shul on Yom Kippur

“I am appealing to the public: There are many more weapons in civilian hands now than there were in the past.

“Synagogue leaders should make sure that armed people come. This is the minimum. It is a matter of saving lives.”

Barbing went on to describe the current security situation as particularly sensitive, saying synagogues could be targets for terrorist attacks.

“I think gun owners are the first line of defence for those worshippers. That is the solution at the moment,” he said.

Barbing also addressed concerns over a possible “turning of the guns” scenario, in which weapons held by security forces could potentially be used against Israelis.

“It needs to be addressed, and it is being addressed, by the military, the Shin Bet, and additional bodies,” he said, adding that preparations should be handled discreetly.

He also suggested that the current security situation in the West Bank was different from that before October 7, 2023, pointing to ongoing military and security operations.

“The IDF and the security forces are in control there and can reach any point at any time. Arrests are carried out every night, from the refugee camps in Jenin to the South Hebron Hills,” he went on.

“The IDF is operating deep inside the territory, and there is activity there. That was not the case on October 7.”

He added that he was not aware of any organised attempt to turn Palestinian security weapons against Israelis, but warned that a local incident could escalate unexpectedly.