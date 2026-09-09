Become a Member
Adam Louis-Klein

By

Adam Louis-Klein

Opinion

The manipulated settler violence campaign to demonise all Israeli Jews

We must condemn acts of violence, but we must also demand accurate, nuanced reporting, scrutinise malevolent actors and refuse to assume that antizionists are neutral critics

September 9, 2026 11:14
GettyImages-2267571277 (1).jpg
United Nations special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

As an anthropologist, I study taboos, their origins, and the biases that lie behind them. I believe there is now an urgent need to challenge the taboo around “settler violence.”

The liberal Jewish world today finds itself in a kind of ongoing identity crisis. On the one hand, it feels that the Israel with which it learnt to identify – in the wake of the Holocaust and the emergence of the Jewish state in 1948, which seemed to offer every Jew a kind of secular redemption – is slipping away. On the other hand, since October 7, it has witnessed the largest explosion of antizionist hate in recent history. Liberal Jews have been subjected to a staggering avalanche of propaganda, libels, disinformation, and outright insanity directed at them as “Zionists.”

From within that space, a certain compromise formation becomes attractive. Take “Bibi”, take “the settlers”, but do not take our precious Zionism – our bare minimum commitment to the existence of a Jewish state somewhere in the historic land of Israel. The antizionists may hate us, but we can join hands in opposing the far-right zealots who have captured our homeland. And so the otherwise irreconcilable divide between us seems, for a moment, to fall away.

The traumatic encounter with the other, who hates you simply for who you are, disappears. We can go on pretending that they treat us as equals. They are simply expressing their opinion about “the settlements.”

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Settlers

West Bank

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper