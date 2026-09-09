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Israeli defence giant to produce Iron Dome parts at German Volkwagen plant

The firms intend to turn the site into a centre for security and defence technology

September 9, 2026 16:46
Closeup of a Volkswagen logo on the grille of a blue car GettyImages-1455553828.jpg
Rafael will produce components for the Iron Dome missile defence system at the site (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

Israeli defence giant Rafael will become a key partner in transforming a Volkswagen plant in Germany into an air-defence manufacturing hub, after an earlier proposed deal was reportedly blocked by Qatar.

Under a preliminary deal struck on Monday, the VW plant in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, will be acquired by Israeli investment firm Aurelius Capital as majority owner, alongside the German state of Lower Saxony.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems will become the first major industrial partner, producing components for the Iron Dome missile defence system at the site.

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Topics:

Defence

Germany

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