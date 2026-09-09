Israeli defence giant to produce Iron Dome parts at German Volkwagen plant

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Israeli defence giant Rafael will become a key partner in transforming a Volkswagen plant in Germany into an air-defence manufacturing hub, after an earlier proposed deal was reportedly blocked by Qatar.

Under a preliminary deal struck on Monday, the VW plant in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, will be acquired by Israeli investment firm Aurelius Capital as majority owner, alongside the German state of Lower Saxony.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems will become the first major industrial partner, producing components for the Iron Dome missile defence system at the site.