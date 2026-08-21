Netanyahu to expel union boss behind Ben Gurion wildcat strike from Likud

The union boss behind a wildcat strike that brought Ben Gurion International Airport to a standstill yesterday is to be expelled from the Likud party.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the move against Pinchas Idan, chairman of the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) employees’ committee, after workers left check-in counters unmanned during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The disruption, which the Histadrut has denied officially sanctioning, affected about 600 flights and nearly 100,000 passengers.

Check-in and baggage services were disrupted, incoming flights were suspended, and at least one aircraft reportedly turned back.

The IAA said they took strike action in protest against poor working conditions, in particular what they described as insufficient staffing levels to handle the August holiday rush.