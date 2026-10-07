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Netanyahu claims Hamas will try and attack Israel to influence election

Defence Minister Israel Katz echoed the warning, adding that the IDF was also preparing for the possibility of clashes in the West Bank ahead of the October 7 anniversary

October 7, 2026 11:38
Netanyahu.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on October 5, 2026 (Olivier Fitoussi/Pool)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Prime Minister Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas is likely to attempt an attack against Israel with the aim of influencing the upcoming Knesset elections.

The premier told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the eve of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, that Israeli security forces were preparing for the possibility of an attack in the coming weeks ahead of the October 27 polling date.

“Because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remnants of its forces ahead of the election in an attempt to influence it,” he told ministers.

“We are prepared for this. First and foremost, we will thwart such attempts, and in any event, we will respond with overwhelming force if they make that mistake.”

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Topics:

Israel

Hamas

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Gaza

October 7 anniversary

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