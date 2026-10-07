Netanyahu claims Hamas will try and attack Israel to influence election

He added that Israel has “turned the tables” on the terror group since 2023 following what he termed a “seven-front war”.

"Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and our enemies are weaker than ever,” he went on.

“I say to all our enemies: Look at what we have done to you on seven fronts… Don’t mess with us.”

His warning was echoed by Defence Minister Israel Katz, who confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the IDF to “increase its readiness and be prepared for any possible scenario in Gaza” ahead of the anniversary on the basis of “intelligence indicating that Hamas intends to try to carry out assaults and attacks against our forces in Gaza on that day”.

He also suggested that the IDF was preparing for the prospect of Palestinian Authority security forces “turn their guns against settlers and IDF troops” in the West Bank, which he said would mean “war would be declared against the Palestinian Authority, and the IDF would launch a comprehensive offensive in accordance with a detailed plan formulated and approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu and by me, based on the principles outlined for the IDF”.

However, opposition politicians have accused Netanyahu and Katz of trying to stir panic ahead of the election to boost their electoral prospects.

Following a similar attack warning last week, Beyachad’s Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of using IDF bases as “props for election campaign videos,” adding: “The elections will take place on time, and no one has an excuse to disrupt them.

“Netanyahu ignored every warning before October 7, and now, 28 days before the election, he’s suddenly busy fear-mongering.

“I, of course, will not violate the confidentiality of the security briefing, but it must be said – security threats must be handled professionally and responsibly.”