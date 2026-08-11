Israeli man quarantined due to suspected Ebola infection

A man in Israel has been quarantined after potentially contracting Ebola while visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The individual, who returned to Israel several days ago, sought medical attention after developing a fever.

The ministry emphasised that the necessary tests are currently being conducted, with definitive results expected by Wednesday.

The man is being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in isolation, in accordance with professional protocols and based on the assessments conducted, according to the statement.