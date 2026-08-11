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Israeli man quarantined due to suspected Ebola infection

The Health Ministry confirmed the individual recently returned to the Jewish state from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

August 11, 2026 14:26
Ebola.jpg
(Illustrative) Israeli medical personnel during an Ebola virus preparedness drill at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv on October 17, 2014 (GPO/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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A man in Israel has been quarantined after potentially contracting Ebola while visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The individual, who returned to Israel several days ago, sought medical attention after developing a fever.

The ministry emphasised that the necessary tests are currently being conducted, with definitive results expected by Wednesday.

The man is being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in isolation, in accordance with professional protocols and based on the assessments conducted, according to the statement.

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Israel

Health

Medicine

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