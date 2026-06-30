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Meet the Jews who could be daring to dream of a DR Congo victory against England

The central African nation has a rich but little-known Jewish history

June 30, 2026 16:53
GettyImages-2268696294.jpg
DR Congo fans during their World Cup qualifying playoff final match against Jamaica in March (photo: Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read

It’s set to be a battle of the big cats as England’s Three Lions take on Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Leopards in the World Cup round of 32 tomorrow. 

While there’s no doubt who England’s quarter-of-a-million-strong Jewish population will be supporting, there will be a few hundred Jews along the equator cheering on their African opponents.

When the numbers were last recorded in 2013, there were around 320 Jews residing in DR Congo, a product of more than a century of Jewish life in the region.

Chabad has long had a presence in the country. Debbie Bensaid, whose husband is a rabbi with the movement and who grew up in Kinshasa, where her parents founded the Chabad of Central Africa, told Chabad News in 2018 their plans to establish a Chabad outpost in Ivory Coast.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Football

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