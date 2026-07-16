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‘Israeli doctors cured my 130-a-day painkiller addiction in 20 minutes’

The patient also reported a reduction in his smoking habit and a lessened desire to drink alcohol

July 16, 2026 16:13
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Dr Lior Lev Tov (British Friends of Rambam Medical Centre)

By

Arthur Popivker

2 min read
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Israel’s Rambam Health Care Campus has used revolutionary new technology to cure a man with a severe painkiller addiction.

Previously taking over 130 pills a day, the patient, named ‘H’ for confidentiality, experienced a significant drop in cravings after receiving a breakthrough new therapy.

H, a man in his 40s, suffered a neck injury a few years ago and was prescribed opioid painkillers to cope with its effects.

Over time as pain reduced and H got back to regular life, he developed an addiction to the medication.

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Topics:

Israel

Medicine

addiction

Drugs

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