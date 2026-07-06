Israel approves £15m support package for Nova survivors

According to government figures, around 3,600 festival survivors have been officially recognised as victims of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Officials said the programme was developed by the Prime Minister’s Office in coordination with multiple government ministries, following consultations with survivors, families, and medical professionals.

The package includes the creation of a dedicated “single government address” designed to help survivors access benefits and coordinate treatment and rehabilitation services through the Welfare Ministry.

Additional funding will be directed towards mental health services, emergency psychological support, and specialist programmes addressing substance abuse among survivors.

The government also said it would expand assistance for families, who officials described as playing a “central role” in the rehabilitation process.

Under the scheme, tailored employment and rehabilitation programmes will also be developed through the Labour Ministry, the Employment Service, and the National Insurance Institute to help survivors return to work and rebuild their lives.

A new digital coordination system will also be developed to help government agencies manage treatment, monitor needs, and improve access to services.

The government said a dedicated official within the Prime Minister’s Office would oversee implementation of the programme and ensure support continues to evolve in line with survivors’ needs.

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.