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Israel approves £15m support package for Nova survivors

The scheme will include ongoing and emergency mental health support and specialist programmes to help some October 7 victims deal with substance abuse issues

July 6, 2026 14:40
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A billboard depicting the images of the Nova Musical Festival victims of the October 7, 2023, at a memorial on Kibbutz Reim on March 30, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

The Israeli government has approved a NIS 60 million (£15 million) package aimed at supporting survivors of the October 7 attacks on the Nova festival, as thousands continue to suffer long-term physical and psychological trauma.

The plan, approved on Sunday following a proposal by Prime Minister Netanyahu, will run between 2026 and 2028 and is intended to expand rehabilitation, mental health and employment support for survivors and their families.

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Israel

October 7

Nova massacre

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