Become a Member
Israel

Israeli scientists work out how cancer hijacks immune system

The finding could eventually lead to new treatments

July 5, 2026 10:59
tumors-and-imune-system-580-992e9d0ab527fa11d9ef7f9ad7e80376.jpeg
Left to Right: Roi Balaban, Dr. Merav Cohen and Ori Moskowitz (Photo Credit: TAU)

By

Pesach Benson,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

Israeli scientists have identified the mechanism by which tumours can redirect a normal immune system to help a cancer grow.

The finding could eventually lead to new treatments for the disease.

A study by researchers at Tel Aviv University focused on macrophages, immune cells which patrol the body and remove dead and damaged cells, a process that helps prevent inflammation.

Scientists have long known that tumours can recruit macrophages to support their growth, but the mechanism by which healthy immune cells are transformed into tumour-supporting cells has remained unclear.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Science

Israeli Tech

Cancer

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper