At first glance it is hard to reconcile what comes across as frivolous, gamer-only entertainment with a $6bn company that was recently a buy-out target of Anthropic, the world’s highest-valued AI firm.

But seasoned tech observers know, capabilities that start out as apparently whimsical and “cool” become drivers of technology acceleration – recall how AI chips were developed on the back of demand from the gaming world – and self-described AI “dabbler” Hleihil embodies that culture of playfulness.

Decart has three key products: a video-editing model called “Lucy” which lets you modify the scene or person in front of you in real time; a model called “Oasis” that creates infinitely self-generating, interactive worlds – think video game Minecraft in which there are no limits to the choices you can make; and an “optimisation stack” called “Dos” which, the company claims, improves chip performance by up to eight times.

Lucy has obvious commercial applications, and fashion brand H&M has already deployed Decart’s technology on Oxford Street by allowing customers on the street to virtually “try on” clothes by pressing buttons on a screen in the shop window.

But the models also have huge implications for tech acceleration – a key reason for Anthropic’s interest in Decart.

Because Lucy is infinitely flexible – as opposed to the more limited “worlds” generated in pre-coded video games, or the inherently more risky space that is reality – it is the optimum place to train robots.

Hleihil explains: “One of the problems in robotics is you need very diverse data when you're training them, and we typically train them inside simulators like video games. But these simulators are not that diverse.

“So I can now use Lucy Live to change a training space into a snowy room, into dark room, whatever. So we can have lots of variations to train robots much faster.”

Grinning, he adds: “You want to do most of your training in a safe world where you know accidentally running over people is fine.”

Sari Hleihil, one of the Decart founders [Missing Credit]

But it is the optimisation stack where things really become “cool” – in the sense of transformational.

Using their deep knowledge of computer hardware gained at Technion University and, in some cases, the IDF’s renowned 8200 cyber intelligence unit, the brilliant minds at Decart worked out that American chip giant Nvidia was not maximising the performance of its graphics processing units (GPUs).

Hleihil explains his team’s stunning discovery: “We kind of reverse-engineered the entire Nvidia GPU. And then we went over to the senior vice president at Nvidia that is responsible for it, and we told him it would work better in our use case if you switched it around.

“He was like, this is the first time a customer shows me a diagram of my own chip and tells me I'm wrong. Wow, wow!”

As a result, Decart boasts that their Dos model can make chips work eight times faster on equivalent hardware compared to existing AI accelerators.

But there is more that is remarkable about the Decart story, and it is about the humans behind the technology – and the country in which it was born.

Hleihil, who studied electrical engineering, computer science, and mathematics through the Technion Excellence Programme, is an Arab. Another co-founder, Moshe Shalev, is an Orthodox Jew.

Hleihil says: “You know, me being an Arab, him being an Orthodox Jew, we both had backgrounds that are disadvantages in a sense in Israel, and we both made our way here.

“We actually saw the importance of not doing diversity for the sake of diversity, but actually believing that there is talent everywhere. So we have women, we have people from all kind of minorities that we have in Israel.”

Confidence in that fertile Israeli talent bed was key to why Decart rebuffed Anthropic over an offer that would have probably would have had many other similar European companies sold.

He says: “They wanted to move all of the employees to the US. For us, that was a no-win. So we decided to choose the team and not go through with that with that deal.

“I think nonetheless Decart is at a great spot now where we have Lucy, Oasis and Dos, three things that are at the peak of what they do. No one's able to do this quite at the speed and cost that we're able to. So this is a huge thing.”

Hleihil admits that they are pitching to a market that “doesn’t exist yet - no one is looking now to buy a real-time video generation thing to train their robots, because robot companies are still trying to figure out how to build a robot”.

Notwithstanding, the future for Hleihil and the Decart team looks distinctly cool.