Kutcher, 48, and Oseary, 54, were introduced to Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei in 2023.

During a meeting at Oseary's home in Beverly Hills, the group discussed the future of AI, the race to develop increasingly advanced models and the importance of AI safety.

Recalling the decision to invest, Oseary told Bloomberg: “I see him as no different than one of the greatest musicians who's got all of these ideas in their minds, and they're going to go in the studio and make an incredible album.

“This might be one of the greatest debut albums of all time.”

Oseary, who was born in Jerusalem to a Jewish family, is best known for managing international music stars including Madonna and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He has also established himself as a prominent technology investor, having co-founded A-Grade Investments with Kutcher and billionaire businessman Ron Burkle in 2010.

The pair subsequently launched Sound Ventures in 2015, investing in companies including Spotify, Uber, Airbnb and Duolingo.

Bloomberg estimates that Sound Ventures owns approximately 0.5 per cent of the AI company, with the stake potentially worth around $7bn at its projected valuation.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 (£63) per share, valuing the business at approximately $1.5 trillion (£1.1 trillion). The offering raised $81.3bn, making it the largest stock market debut on record.

Kutcher, best known for starring in That '70s Show, Two and a Half Men and films including No Strings Attached, has increasingly turned his attention towards the technology industry.

Although he is not Jewish, his wife, Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine to a Jewish family. The couple have two children and are raising them in the Jewish faith.

Kutcher has also previously expressed an interest in Judaism and Kabbalah, visited Israel on several occasions, and attracted attention in 2017 after posting a photograph of Shabbat candles accompanied by the Hebrew blessing and the words “Shabbat Shalom”.

His connection to the religion has also been noted by Jewish actress Natalie Portman, who starred alongside him in No Strings Attached. In 2011, she said: “Ashton has taught me more about Judaism than I think I have learned from anyone else.”

Earlier this year, Kutcher left his original role at Sound Ventures to establish a new investment firm with Morgan Beller, formerly of venture capital company NFX. He remains an adviser to Sound Ventures, while Oseary and general partner Effie Epstein continue to lead the firm.

Explaining his decision to go in a different direction, Kutcher wrote in a letter to investors: “Now is the right time for me to pursue the next wave of innovation – infrastructure, energy and deep tech.”

He added that Oseary and Epstein would continue “backing companies with clear commercial scale” and using the firm's expertise in building brands to help businesses grow.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, describes itself as an artificial intelligence research company focused on developing safer and more reliable AI systems.

Its stated mission is “the responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity”.