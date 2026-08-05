Haifa and the Technion embody coexistence. Hackney should learn from them, not turn away

Jewish and Arab students study together, carry out research together and develop technologies that improve lives. They may come from different communities, speak different first languages and hold different perspectives, but every day they collaborate in pursuit of a common goal. That's not something we put on for visitors. It's simply everyday life.

Whether developing new cancer treatments, advancing artificial intelligence, tackling climate change or creating more sustainable food systems, collaboration is at the heart of everything the Technion does. Innovation happens because people with different experiences and ideas work together.

Of course, no city and no university can solve the Middle East conflict. But if we genuinely believe that dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect are part of the path towards peace, then it's hard to see why we'd turn away from one of the places where those values are already being put into practice.

Instead, Hackney has chosen to distance itself from one of the strongest examples of coexistence in the region. It's hard to see how that advances either peace or coexistence. Ending a twinning agreement will not bring peace any closer. It will not improve the lives of Israelis or Palestinians. It will not change the reality on the ground. What it does risk doing is sending a discouraging message to those who spend their lives building bridges rather than barriers.

The Technion's graduates have developed medical technologies that save lives across the world, pioneered advances in artificial intelligence, transformed industries and founded companies whose innovations benefit millions of people, regardless of nationality or religion. Science does not ask where someone comes from. It asks what we can achieve together.

That spirit of collaboration is precisely what Haifa represents. You do not have to agree with every policy of the Israeli government to recognise that. Equally, caring deeply about the future of Palestinians is entirely compatible with recognising a city where people from different communities continue to study, work and innovate together. Supporting coexistence should never be controversial.

At a time when division seems to dominate so much of public life, Haifa quietly offers a different example. It reminds us that coexistence is not just an aspiration; it is something people work at every day. Rather than turning away from cities like Haifa, we should be asking what we can learn from them. Symbolic gestures may generate headlines, but they rarely change lives. People do.

Alan Aziz is CEO of Technion UK