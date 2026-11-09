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Israel approves deployment of first 250 foreign troops in Gaza as peace plan efforts accelerate

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania have all expressed willingness to participate in the force

November 9, 2026 15:18
Gaza.jpg
A displacement camp stretches across the coastline in Gaza City on November 7, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Israel has approved the deployment of the first 250 foreign troops into Gaza as part of the planned International Stabilisation Force (ISF).

Military officers from several countries, accompanied by American forces, have reportedly been spotted near the Gaza border in recent weeks, as the US expands its military presence and prepares for the force to enter the territory.

The authorisation, first reported by Walla and confirmed by security officials, covers an initial contingent of approximately 250 foreign soldiers.

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania have expressed willingness to participate, with Kazakhstan offering medical and logistical support and Kosovo proposing assistance with security and policing operations.

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Topics:

Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace

IDF

Israel

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