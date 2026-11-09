Israel approves deployment of first 250 foreign troops in Gaza as peace plan efforts accelerate

The wider ISF, which will operate under the US-backed Board of Peace, is intended to help establish security in Gaza, support a new civilian administration and facilitate the transition away from Hamas rule.

Its commander, Major General Jasper Jeffers of the US Army, previously outlined longer-term ambitions for a force of up to 20,000 soldiers, alongside the training of 12,000 Palestinian police officers.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has reportedly pressed Washington to allow Turkish participation, but Israeli officials have firmly rejected the proposal.

Jerusalem's objections centre on Erdoğan's increasingly hostile rhetoric towards Israel and Turkey's hosting of Hamas officials.

Israeli assessments have also linked Hamas operatives based in Turkey to a recent terrorist attack near Hebron in which two IDF soldiers were killed, according to the reports.

Israeli defence officials are also said to be concerned about the speed at which the multinational force could enter Gaza and the possibility that its presence could eventually become larger than Israel's own military deployment in the area.

One security official warned: "It is not unrealistic that the [IDF’s] Gaza Division and Southern Command could wake up one day and discover that there is a foreign multinational force with more soldiers than the number of troops in the Gaza Division.

“Israel needs to be prepared for several diplomatic and security scenarios with implications on the ground."

Meanwhile, US President Trump has personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to accelerate the implementation of his Gaza peace plan following Israel's October 27 election.

During a telephone conversation on Thursday, the president reportedly told the Israeli premier that he wanted progress on the agreement regardless of which government ultimately takes office.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also participated in the call, according to Axios.

The 20-point plan envisages Hamas disarming, Gaza being demilitarised and control transferring to a Palestinian technocratic administration. Reconstruction would follow only once progress towards disarmament had been verified.

A senior US official said: "The implementation will be difficult but we believe it is a good plan for Israel. Nevertheless, we can't do it with one hand tied behind our back.

"We want to move forward collaboratively and we need full cooperation and partnership from the Israeli government.”

The US has also been expanding a military base near the Gaza border, where equipment including trucks, armoured personnel carriers and medical evacuation vehicles is being brought in.

The former IDF facility has been upgraded with surveillance systems, guard towers and security infrastructure, and is now protected by armed American troops around the clock.

Preparations are also underway for a proposed new Emirati-backed residential compound on part of the ruins of Rafah.

The project, described by Israeli officials as a "terror-free" city, would initially accommodate a limited number of Palestinians following stringent security screening. The multinational force is expected to provide security around the site, although no timetable has been announced.

The developments come as Gaza faces worsening conditions following heavy rainfall and flooding which have devastated makeshift shelters housing displaced Palestinians.

The Hamas-run Civil Defence said five people, including three children and two women, died.

Spokesman Mahmud Bassal said: “A sandy embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people at a shelter center south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

“Rescue teams are continuing to search for missing people.”

Israel's military has also been monitoring the situation, with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir reportedly convening an emergency meeting over concerns about the humanitarian crisis.

According to Channel 12, Israeli security officials fear Hamas could "exploit the humanitarian crisis" and images of suffering in Gaza to increase international pressure for reconstruction before the terror group has disarmed.