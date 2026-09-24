Trump’s Board of Peace unveils $2.45bn Gaza recovery plan

More ambitious proposals would seek to revive Gaza’s judicial system and a Palestinian airline, while establishing a community radio station and a centre offering alternative mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The programme also contains a significant security component intended to advance the disarmament of Hamas.

Projects include clearing the terror group’s extensive tunnel network, establishing a weapons buy-back programme, mobilising the International Stabilisation Force and training a new Palestinian police force in Gaza.

The Board of Peace was established by Trump as part of his plan for Gaza following the Israel-Hamas war and is overseeing the territory’s transition and reconstruction.

The latest proposals focus on relatively rapid projects that could produce tangible improvements in conditions in Gaza over a six-month period, rather than the much larger and longer-term reconstruction effort required to rebuild the territory.

However, according to the BBC, the board admitted that substantial funding was lacking. While $18bn has been pledged, only $280m has been given to the project so far. The board has estimated that full recovery and reconstruction will require around $71.4bn over the next decade.