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Trump’s Board of Peace unveils $2.45bn Gaza recovery plan

September 24, 2026 11:11
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US President Donald Trump at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in February (Credit: Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Donald Trump’s Board of Peace unveiled a $2.45 billion (£1.8bn) plan to accelerate Gaza’s recovery, including rebuilding homes and hospitals and disarming Hamas.

The six-month programme, comprising 66 projects, was presented to members of the US president’s international body on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The proposals range from repairing roads, homes, schools, mosques and hospitals to expanding deliveries of food and fuel and improving internet and mobile phone connectivity.

Plans also include restoring Gaza’s ports and crossings, establishing warehouse and logistics hubs and creating a technology park and digital payment system.

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Topics:

Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace

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