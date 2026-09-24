Trump’s Board of Peace unveils $2.45bn Gaza recovery plan

Donald Trump’s Board of Peace unveiled a $2.45 billion (£1.8bn) plan to accelerate Gaza’s recovery, including rebuilding homes and hospitals and disarming Hamas.
The six-month programme, comprising 66 projects, was presented to members of the US president’s international body on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The proposals range from repairing roads, homes, schools, mosques and hospitals to expanding deliveries of food and fuel and improving internet and mobile phone connectivity.
Plans also include restoring Gaza’s ports and crossings, establishing warehouse and logistics hubs and creating a technology park and digital payment system.
To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.