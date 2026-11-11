Israel and Morocco deepen military cooperation with senior defence visit to Rabat

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Israel and Morocco are seeking to deepen military cooperation, with a senior Israeli defence delegation visiting Rabat for talks with the kingdom’s military and security leadership.

Led by Israel’s defence ministry director-general, Maj Gen (res) Amir Baram, the delegation met senior Moroccan officials, including the minister responsible for national defence administration, the inspector-general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and representatives of the Royal Palace and intelligence services.

The visit comes as security ties between the two countries continue to expand following the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2020 and the signing of a defence memorandum of understanding in November 2021.