Israel participates in Morocco air show, signalling deepening military co-operation between countries

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Israel is participating at an air show in Morocco, marking its first official appearance at a defence exhibition there, and signalling deepening military co-operation between the two countries.

Eight Israeli defence companies have showcased technologies including loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems and autonomous navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles at the 2026 Marrakech Air Show, which began on Wednesday and runs until Saturday.

The country’s three largest defence companies – Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael – are among those present, displaying technologies spanning air, land, sea, space, intelligence, cyber and digital systems.