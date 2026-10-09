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Israel participates in Morocco air show, signalling deepening military co-operation between countries

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael are among the Israeli firms at the 2026 Marrakech Air Show

October 9, 2026 11:14
Elbit headquarters building F241203CG413.jpg
The country’s three largest defence companies – Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael – are among those present at the air show (Photo: Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily email briefing here

Israel is participating at an air show in Morocco, marking its first official appearance at a defence exhibition there, and signalling deepening military co-operation between the two countries

Eight Israeli defence companies have showcased technologies including loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems and autonomous navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles  at the 2026 Marrakech Air Show, which began on Wednesday and runs until Saturday.

The country’s three largest defence companies – Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael – are among those present, displaying technologies spanning air, land, sea, space, intelligence, cyber and digital systems.

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Topics:

Defence

Morocco

Abraham Accords

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