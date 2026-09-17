Israel and Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties

“The friendship between the Moroccan people and the Jewish people has deep roots and a glorious history,” Sa’ar said.

“The declaration we signed today details practical ways to upgrade ties between Israel and Morocco for the benefit of both peoples, and we will work to implement it.”

The countries also agreed to expand direct flights, complete economic agreements and arrange reciprocal visits by senior officials.

Direct air service between Israel and Morocco is also expected to expand, with Moroccan airlines set to operate flights. Sa’ar said the new flights could begin within weeks.

Sa’ar’s office said the two countries would work to complete agreements on investment protection and the prevention of double taxation by the end of 2026 to fuel mutual investment and economic ties.

The agreement follows a meeting hosted by Mr Waltz at his New York residence on Tuesday to mark six years since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Representatives from Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Kazakhstan attended the event.

Morocco renewed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 through the Abraham Accords, with Rabat formally recognising Israeli statehood.

Significantly, in 2023, Jerusalem recognised Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony where it is fighting the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, an Algerian-backed socialist government that advocates for the region’s independence.