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Israel and Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties

The two nations will now send ambassadors to each other’s capitals for the first time

September 17, 2026 10:39
Morocco.jpg
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita meet to discuss the upgrade of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel on September 16, 2026 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here.

Israel and Morocco have agreed to upgrade their diplomatic relations, including transforming their liaison offices into full embassies and appointing ambassadors for the first time ever.

The agreement was reached at a trilateral meeting in New York yesterday between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

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Topics:

Israel

Morocco

Abraham Accords

diplomacy

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