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October 7 stress-tested our ties with Morocco but they survived – and the potential is now huge, say Israeli experts

The next challenge after last week’s deal to boost economic and diplomatic relations is to bring the two peoples together, say analysts

September 24, 2026 14:30
Copy of Morocco.jpg
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita meet to discuss the upgrade of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel on September 16, 2026 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

By

Melanie Swan

4 min read
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October 7 “stress-tested” Jerusalem’s ties with Morocco but in the wake of last week’s deal to upgrade diplomatic and economic relations, a bright future is on the cards, Israeli diplomacy experts have said. 

The agreement to upgrade liaison offices to full embassies and exchange ambassadors, restore and expand direct flights and advance deals on investment and double taxation comes six years after the North African Kingdom joined the Abraham Accords.

Relations developed remarkably quickly after Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel in December 2020 by signing the US-brokered Accords which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Ministers and business delegations travelled between the countries, direct flights took off, tourism surged and security cooperation deepened.

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Topics:

Morocco

Jewish Morocco

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