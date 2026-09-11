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Israel

IDF uses 1,100 tons of explosive to blow up huge Hezbollah tunnel network

The blast was reported to have triggered a 4.1-magnitude earthquake

September 11, 2026 11:39
Screenshot 2026-09-11 at 11.35.49.png
The explosion seen from Israel

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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The IDF was reported to have used 1,100 tons of explosives to raze 2km of Hezbollah tunnels under a hill in southern Lebanon in a huge blast that triggered a 4.1-magnitude earthquake.

The destruction of the sprawling underground network under the Ali al-Taher Ridge on Thursday night completed the consolidation of the security zone along Israel’s northern border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The strategic terrorist infrastructure, built over two decades with Iranian funding and planning, was intended to serve as a staging base for Hezbollah’s planned conquest of the Galilee, according to the joint statement.

The command centre on the ridge provided Hezbollah with observation and fire control over the northern Israeli communities of Metula and Kiryat Shmona.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

IDF

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