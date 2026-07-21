IDF kills Hamas commander who held October 7 hostages including Emily Damari

Israeli forces on Saturday killed a senior Hamas commander in Gaza City who directed terrorists during the October 7, 2023 massacre and held multiple hostages, according to the IDF.

Adham Ibrahim Sha'aban Nasman was described by the Israeli military as head of the operations department of Hamas's Gaza City Brigade and a former Nukhba battalion commander.

Nasman also helped guard Israelis kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, including Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Ziv and Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest and Omri Miran, according to the IDF.

Nasman had served as Hamas's Gaza City Brigade intelligence officer and commander of the Al-Shati Battalion, roles in which he helped plan and carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli troops and targets inside Israel.