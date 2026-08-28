IDF chief orders heightened readiness on eve of chagim and October 7 anniversary

The IDF has been ordered into a heightened state of readiness ahead of the chag period, with plans announced to deploy additional forces to the West Bank.

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir confirmed the measures on Thursday during a multi-front security assessment, citing tensions in the West Bank and continuing threats stretching from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon.

“Many challenges are ahead of us,” Zamir said. “We are advancing operational procedures across all fronts, from Iran to Lebanon to Gaza, and remain on high alert in accordance with the sensitive multi-front situation.”

Zamir ordered an additional division headquarters to raise its readiness to reinforce troops in the West Bank, while units and battalions were instructed to prepare for possible immediate deployment to the area.