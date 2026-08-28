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Tamir Morag

By

Tamir Morag

Opinion

For Iran, Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ poses a greater existential threat than military action

Even if the US enforces the new sanctions only partially, the pressure may still be enough to bring about the regime's collapse. The watchwords are patience, determination, and endurance

August 28, 2026 09:37
Screenshot 2026-08-27 at 16.04.29.png
Drivers queue at a petrol station in Tehran, on August 25, 2026. There are reports some petrol stations have closed and others have shortages due to fears prices will rocket. (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read
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In these very days, dozens of US economic attachés around the world are meeting with representatives of their host countries, handing over files packed with information. Each file contains a comprehensive mapping of the economic ties between the relevant country and Iran. The Trump administration is demanding a sweeping, complete severance of all these connections.

The economic war declared by the US on Iran is now entering its decisive phase. After successfully breaking the IRGC maritime blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which had turned into a trap solely for Iranian oil as a result of America’s own naval blockade, Washington is now determined to bring about the regime's collapse, or its surrender, through economic strangulation.

To this end, the US has targeted five key sectors: gold and crypto, which have become the Iranian regime's primary alternative payment methods following the collapse of the rial; shipping and aviation, logistical lifeline through which Tehran still manages limited economic ties with the outside world; and the technology sector, linked to the smuggling of military equipment, spare parts, and other critical components, with an emphasis on Iran's missile and drone industries.

All of these sectors were under sanctions even before US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of Operation Economic Outcast, also dubbed "Economic D-Day." What has changed is the scope and intensity of the sanctions, and most importantly, their transformation into secondary sanctions.

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Topics:

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump

IRGC

Israel

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