New German ambassador to Israel starts term with Yad Vashem visit

Germany's ambassador-designate to Israel, Alexander Lambsdorff, visited Yad Vashem on Monday for his first official engagement, emphasising Berlin's historical responsibility toward Israel and the Jewish people.

"In Yad Vashem for my first official visit. Remembering the Shoah, I feel the responsibility that emerges from Nazi Germany's past for my country's future and its relations to Israel and the Jewish people today," Lambsdorff wrote on X, adding that he looks forward to continued cooperation with Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan.

Lambsdorff, who arrived in Israel on Thursday, introduced himself publicly last week, saying he was "honoured" to be designated Germany's next ambassador and inviting followers to track his work in the coming years.

In a video message posted on Friday, he said he was looking forward to working in Tel Aviv and highlighted the strength of bilateral ties.