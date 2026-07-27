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Unesco adds D-Day beaches to list of world heritage sites

The decision will see both Allied and Nazi soldiers who lost their lives during the decisive battles commemorated

July 27, 2026 17:15
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US troops wading ashore at Omaha Beach in France during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 (US National Archives/Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Nazi and Allied soldiers who lost their lives in the Second World War will be commemorated following a controversial decision to grant the D-Day landing beaches world heritage status.

The five beaches along the coast of Normandy in northern France are the first Second World War battlefields to be recognised by Unesco’s World Heritage Committee.

The committee said that the sites “symbolically commemorate the immense human sacrifice that was made to overthrow an entrenched authoritarian occupation in Europe”.

Known by their Allied code names — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword — the beaches, along with the Pointe du Hoc promontory, were recognised by the committee at its meeting in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.

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Topics:

Second World War

France

United Nations

History

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