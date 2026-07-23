Outrage as Unesco set to declare IDF-occupied Beaufort Castle ‘endangered’ after ‘years of silence’ when Hezbollah held fort

UN heritage body Unesco is reportedly expected to declare Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, captured by IDF soldiers in May, as an “endangered cultural site” in order to “protect it from conflict”.

The possibility prompted outrage in the Israeli foreign ministry, which accused Unesco of “silence” over terror group Hezbollah’s longstanding military use of the 900-year-old Crusader fort.

Hezbollah built an extensive underground tunnel network under the castle, which is located at a strategically sensitive location just a few miles from the Israeli border.

Representatives of Unesco’s 196 member states will begin voting on additions to the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger at the organisation’s conference in Busan, South Korea, on Friday.