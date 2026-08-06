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Former Likud ministers to form breakaway right-wing party

Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein are expected to place Charedi conscription at the centre of their policy agenda

August 6, 2026 12:22
Erdan.jpg
Israel's then-ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, speaks during a United Nations Security Council session on the Middle East, on January 23, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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Former Likud ministers Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein have confirmed that they will break away from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s faction to form a new right-wing party today.

On Wednesday, the two men said they would be holding a launch event for the currently nameless party this afternoon.

Erdan previously served as Israeli ambassador to the UN between 2020 and 2024 and as interior minister between 2014 and 2015, while Edelstein, a Ukrainian-born refusenik, served as Knesset speaker between 2013 and 2020, and as chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee from 2022 to 2025.

Edelstein was notably ousted from the latter position last year after refusing further compromises in favour of the Charedim in the bill regulating the conscription of strictly-Orthodox men, which the committee was examining at the time.

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