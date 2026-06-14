Become a Member
Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Gilad Erdan – the dark horse who could perhaps decide Israel’s next government

With neither Netanyahu nor the opposition likely to secure a parliamentary majority, a new party led by the former UN ambassador could hold the balance of power after the elections

June 14, 2026 13:52
Perry.jpg
Gilad Erdan during a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on March 22, 2024 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read

Israeli elections are often portrayed as contests between personalities, ideologies, and competing visions for the country's future. In reality, they are frequently determined by mathematics.

The magic number in Israeli politics remains 61. Any government requires the support of at least 61 Members of Knesset to command a majority. Everything else, campaign slogans, television appearances, policy platforms, and political rivalries, ultimately serves that singular objective.

At present, the overwhelming majority of polls point to a political stalemate. Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition nor the opposition bloc appears capable of independently reaching the required threshold.

The current opposition, without the Arab parties, hovers around 59 seats in many surveys, while the current coalition bloc sits in the low 50s. While numbers fluctuate from poll to poll, the broader picture has remained remarkably consistent for months: neither side has a clear path to victory.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli elections

Likud

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper