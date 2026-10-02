Flydubai pilot underwent ‘Islamist indoctrination,’ Netanyahu claims

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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has claimed the Omani co-pilot accused of trying to crash a Flydubai passenger plane bound for Tel Aviv on Wednesday had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination”, as investigators examine whether the attempted attack was linked to Iran.
Netanyahu told Fox News that the co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed the captain of Flight 1073 as it travelled from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, appeared to have been radicalised.
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