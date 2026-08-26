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Exclusive: Consultant behind BBC Arabic rebrand sold pro-Hamas T-shirts

Marketing expert who also worked at Unicef ran online shop that posted Holocaust denial

August 26, 2026 11:33
Karim.png
Muhammad Karim (R) and one of the posts made by Solid Mujahid (GnasherJew)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A marketing guru who was behind the rebrand of the BBC’s Arabic and Persian channels ran an anti-Israel online shop that glorified terrorists and promoted Holocaust denial.

Muhammad Karim, a self-described “marketing professional and entrepreneur”, who until recently worked for the British branch of the UN children's agency, Unicef, operated Solid Mujahid, an antizionist clothing brand.

Per his personal website, Karim also worked for the BBC, where he “rebranded the Arabic and Persian channels, boosting engagement and viewership”, and Turkish state-owned broadcaster TRT World.

One of the T-shirts sold by Solid Mujahid (GnasherJew)One of the T-shirts sold by Solid Mujahid (GnasherJew)[Missing Credit]

According to evidence released by advocacy group GnasherJew, Solid Mujahid sold T-shirts bearing the names of several high-profile Palestinian militants, including the late Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and PFLP hijacker Leila Khaled, as well as other prominent Muslim historical figures, such as Malcom X and Saladin, the commander of the Muslim armies against the Third Crusade.

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Topics:

BBC

BBC Arabic

Holocaust

Antizionism

United Nations

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