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Soas student gave ‘thinly veiled’ support for Hamas in speech, court told

Sarah Cotte allegedly offered her ‘unconditional solidarity’ to the ‘Palestinian armed resistance’ in a speech outside the university in 2023

June 22, 2026 17:09
GettyImages-676168512 (1).jpg
Exterior view of the Soas Building at the University of London (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

A student expressed “thinly veiled” support for Hamas in a speech outside her university campus two days after the banned terrorist group led a bloody attack on Israel, a court has heard.

Sarah Cotte, 22, allegedly offered “unconditional solidarity” to the “Palestinian armed resistance” on October 9, 2023, later repeating her views in a WhatsApp group chat.

Opening her trial on Monday, prosecutor Frederick Hookway told jurors: “The prosecution alleges these were thinly veiled references to Hamas, who were credited with having orchestrated the events two days before on October 7, 2023.”

The court heard how Hamas had taken a leading role in an armed attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, targeting military bases, civilian communities and social events.

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Topics:

Hamas

Universities

Court and Crime

Courts

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