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BBC Arabic ‘challenge’ raised with new director general by Culture Secretary

Corporation chief Matt Brittin understands ‘seriousness’ of issues around language service, Lisa Nandy tells JC

June 18, 2026 16:41
GettyImages-2276301581.jpg
Matt Brittin at Broadcasting House, London on his first day as Director General, May 18, 2026 (Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read

The Culture Secretary has raised concerns about the “challenge” of BBC Arabic with the Corporation's new director general, the JC can reveal.

In an exclusive interview, Lisa Nandy said that she had discussed the issues at the under-fire language service with incoming chief Matt Brittin in his first weeks in the post.

Speaking to the JC on Wednesday evening at JW3 after announcing £1 million in government funding for the Jewish Museum, Nandy said: "The foreign secretary has been very proactive on this to make sure that there are robust standards in place at BBC Arabic.

"The BBC has acknowledged that there is a challenge that they need to deal with."

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Topics:

Lisa Nandy

BBC Arabic

Tim Davie

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