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£1m boost for Jewish Museum as minister backs permanent home for London institution

Museums help in the fight against antisemitism, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy tells JC

June 18, 2026 13:25
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Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced £1million in new funding for the Jewish Museum London

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read

The Jewish Museum London has received £1 million of government funding as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy backed its ambition for a permanent home, saying the current temporary arrangement was “no substitute” for a dedicated site.

Speaking to the JC at the launch of Two Rooms, the museum’s interim exhibition space at JW3 on Finchley Road, the minister said the funding marked a significant step towards securing the institution’s long-term future.

The announcement includes up to £1 million for the Jewish Museum London and £100,000 for Manchester Jewish Museum, which will support education outreach and security costs, as well as helping the London museum progress its strategy for a permanent home.

The funding was announced during Nandy’s visit to Two Rooms, which displays around 100 objects from the museum’s wider collection of 35,000 items.

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Topics:

Lisa Nandy

Jewish Museum

Jewish Culture

JW3

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