Eisenkot: Some election promises will need to be broken

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Gadi Eisenkot has warned that not all election promises could be kept and that coalition-building would require “creative and unconventional” political steps as he received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.

“No one will be able to fulfil all the promises they made, and all of us will need to compromise,” the Yashar leader and former IDF chief of staff said. “That is also leadership – to know when to decide and set priorities.”

Eisenkot stressed that Israel could not afford to go to the polls again and vowed to establish a national emergency government.