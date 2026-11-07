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Gadi Eisenkot invited by President Herzog to try and form next government of Israel

Yashar leader has an initial 28 days and may need Arab parties’ support to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister

November 7, 2026 21:26
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Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot celebrates at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on October 28, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Gadi Eisenkot has been asked today by President Isaac Herzog to try and form a new government for Israel.

The Yashar leader has an initial 28 days of negotiations to successfully form a coalition to replace the government of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deadline may be extended by a further 14 days if needed in the hope of staving off a new election.

The offer by Herzog comes after Netanyahu lost his majority after Israel went to the polls on October 27, although the prime minister’s Likud party and its partners still form the largest bloc in the Knesset.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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