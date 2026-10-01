El Al launches repatriation flights for Israelis stranded by Flydubai terror attack at £188 a ticket

The flights are part of a wider government-backed effort involving El Al, Arkia and Israir to bring home Israelis left stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

The Transportation Ministry said the government had reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry to compensate Israeli airlines for the cost of flying empty aircraft from Israel to Dubai.

“Israeli airlines are therefore required to maintain fair pricing and refrain from exploiting the situation,” the Ministry said.

According to the Transportation Ministry, Israir plans to charge $299 (£226) for its one-way service, while El Al will be selling their tickets for $249.

The government is also seeking to expand alternative routes home. An urgent request has been submitted to increase the number of Etihad Airways flights operating between Abu Dhabi and Israel, the ministry said.

The repatriation effort follows Flydubai’s decision to suspend all flights between Israel and Dubai while authorities investigate the altercation aboard Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.

Per Israeli authorities, the flight’s co-pilot stabbed the captain, then tried to bring the plane down in what Defence Minister Israel Katz labelled “an attempted jihadist terror attack”.

However, the captain reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing a group of passengers and crew to enter and subdue his assailant.

An Israeli man righted the plane from its nosedive before handing over control to a reserve flight crew, themselves travelling as passengers, who landed the flight safely in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai confirmed that it had temporarily halted its Israel flights in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident,” a flydubai spokesperson said.

The airline added that it remained in contact with government authorities, regulators and airports and would reassess the suspension as more information became available.

The Transportation Ministry is advising passengers whose Flydubai flights were cancelled to contact the airline directly and pursue their legal rights. Those rights may include refunds, accommodation and other assistance required as a result of the disruption.

The government’s decision to subsidise the empty outbound legs is intended to make the repatriation operation financially viable for Israeli airlines while keeping fares controlled for passengers.