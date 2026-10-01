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El Al launches repatriation flights for Israelis stranded by Flydubai terror attack at £188 a ticket

Israir is also due to launch a service returning people from the UAE, costing £226, according to the Transportation Ministry

October 1, 2026 15:07
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An El Al aircraft sits on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 23, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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El Al is preparing to launch the first of a series of special repatriation flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv, after Flydubai suspended its service following Wednesday’s foiled terror attack.

Announced on Thursday, the Israeli flagship carrier said it expects its first flight to depart Dubai on Friday, subject to final security approval, to return with Israeli passengers who had been booked to fly home on Flydubai before the suspension prompted by the incident.

El Al said the one-way repatriation tickets will cost $249 (£188), including one piece of carry-on luggage. Tickets are expected to become available through the airline’s website and travel agents once the required approvals have been granted.

The passengers on the targeted flight itself have already returned to Israel, but the subsequent travel freeze has left other Israelis 

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Israel

El Al

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