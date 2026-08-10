Beauty giant Sephora to open branches in Israel

Cosmetics giant Sephora is to open its first stores in Israel this month, according to a report.

Six shops, including at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan and the Malha Mall in Jerusalem, are set to open on August 20.

Sephora will also roll out a “boutique” format in five locations across the country, within stores run by beauty retailer Glam42, according to details obtained by Ynet.

However, the full range of cosmetics available at Sephora shops overseas will not be on offer in Israel, with the brand focusing on selling products from its own label, Sephora Collection.