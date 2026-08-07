Ashkelon couple arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

The pair were indicted on Thursday for allegedly carrying out espionage missions on behalf of Iranian intelligence operatives.

The statement said: “The investigation revealed that, over recent months, Amoshkov maintained contact with an Iranian intelligence operative and carried out various security-related assignments on the operative's behalf, receiving payment in cryptocurrency.

“It was further established that some of these assignments were carried out jointly by Amoshkov and Kushnirko.”

According to the indictment, Amoshkov had been instructed by an Iranian intelligence operative to travel to Eilat and buy a “state-of-the-art mobile phone equipped with a high-resolution camera” which was “intended to facilitate high-quality photography for future assignments”.

At the request of his Iranian handler, Amoshkov photographed “sensitive locations”, including the Port of Eilat and the museum and military cemetery at Mount Herzl.

This is not the first incident of its kind. Just last week, Israeli media reported that four people, including IDF soldiers, were charged in the Haifa District Court with maintaining contact with Iranian agents and carrying out a series of tasks for them.

Police and the security services have warned the Israeli public against contact with “foreign actors from hostile states”, particularly through social media, and that anyone who does so will be brought to justice.

“Hostile actors, including intelligence and terrorist organisations from enemy states, continue their efforts to recruit and direct Israeli citizens to carry out security-related, terrorist, and espionage activities within Israel,” said the statement.

“The Israeli security agencies will continue to work to detect and thwart terrorist and espionage activity and will pursue all those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”