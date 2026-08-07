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Ashkelon couple arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

August 7, 2026 11:09
Ashkelon.jpg
Aerial view of Ashkelon, Israel (Getty Images)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

A couple from Ashkelon have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency, it has emerged.

Trmilan Amoshkov, 26, an Israeli citizen who immigrated from Ukraine about four years ago, and Alina Kushnirko, 23, a Ukrainian citizen, were arrested last month, according to a joint statement released by Israel Police and Shin Bet, the country’s security agency.

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Topics:

Israel

Ashkelon

Iran

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