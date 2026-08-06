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Theodor Herzl's grandparents reburied in Jerusalem

August 6, 2026 13:44
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Coffins containing the remains of Shimon and Rivka Herzl during their reburial ceremony on Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on August 5, 2026 (Oz Ben Abu for WZO)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter daily.

The remains of Theodor Herzl’s grandparents were reburied in Jerusalem on Wednesday, exactly 77 years after the father of Zionism was reinterred in the same cemetery on Mount Herzl.

Shimon and Rivka Herzl were laid to rest in a moving ceremony attended by a host of Israeli dignitaries, including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

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Topics:

Theodor Herzl

Jerusalem

Israel

Zionism

WZO

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