Theodor Herzl's grandparents reburied in Jerusalem

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The remains of Theodor Herzl’s grandparents were reburied in Jerusalem on Wednesday, exactly 77 years after the father of Zionism was reinterred in the same cemetery on Mount Herzl.
Shimon and Rivka Herzl were laid to rest in a moving ceremony attended by a host of Israeli dignitaries, including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu.
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