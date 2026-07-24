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Mossad reveals how it thwarted spy Iranian plot to infiltrate Israel and kill senior officials

Mossad said the operation was conducted in cooperation with intelligence services in several countries

July 24, 2026 12:22
Copy of GettyImages-2198280287.jpg
Two IRGC men stand on the back of a pick-up truck that carries a mock-up of a missile in downtown Tehran (Photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Mossad has disclosed how it thwarted an Iranian spy plot to infiltrate Israel and assassinate senior officials.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on behalf of Mossad, the operation exposed a network of Iranian intelligence officers who sought to recruit criminal intermediaries to enter Israel, gather intelligence on potential targets and carry out attacks.

Mossad said the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and intelligence and security services in several countries.

The PMO statement said Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, together with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has led a global campaign in recent years targeting Israeli and Jewish interests.

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Topics:

Mossad

Shin Bet

Iran

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