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Ambassador admits Israelis behaving badly in Thailand amid anti-tourism protests

Alona Fischer-Kamm said there was ‘no doubt there is a serious problem’ with the conduct of some visitors to the Asian nation

September 16, 2026 11:14
Fisher-Kamm.jpg
Israeli ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm at the Embassy of Israel in Bangkok on September 15, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fischer-Kamm has acknowledged that Israeli tourists are behaving badly in the country amid growing unrest within local communities over their conduct, which culminated in a protest outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok last week.

“There is no doubt there is a serious problem here. We have to admit it,” Fischer-Kamm told Ynet.

“Insulting people, shouting, arguments, music and noise in the middle of the night. There is a feeling that Israelis think everything is allowed.”

The ambassador also referenced a recent survey of 1,410 Thais that found 77 per cent supported stricter law enforcement against Israelis.

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Topics:

Thailand

Israeli tourism

Tourism

Israel

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