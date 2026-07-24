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Glittering allure of Israel’s resurgent luxury resorts draws tourists – and investors’ millions

Massive drop-off due to conflict seems to be coming to an end, with many hotels at near fully capacity

July 24, 2026 11:12
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Central public beach and promenade in Eilat (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

3 min read
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From luxury treehouses to glamping retreats and high-end resorts, Israel’s battered tourism industry is gearing up for a comeback.

Despite nearly three years of war and visitor numbers that remain far below their pre-pandemic peak, investors are pouring hundreds of millions of shekels into new hotels and resorts, convinced that travellers will eventually return.

In Zichron Yaakov, surrounded by vineyards and nature reserves, the Gordonia hotel group has opened its latest luxury resort, one of ten new properties planned by a leading and fastest-growing Israeli hospitality brand. Gordonia debuted with its first hotel in Ma’ale HaHamisha in 2015. Today co-chief executive Gadi Priber is overseeing an ambitious expansion despite the country’s tourism woes.

The Zichron Yaakov resort alone cost 200 million shekels (£41 million) to build. The property boasts sweeping Mediterranean views, an 81-metre infinity pool – believed to be the country’s longest – and an all-inclusive concept featuring free-flowing wine and afternoon snacks.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli tourism

Tourism

Travel

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