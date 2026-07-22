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Italian Jewish leaders condemn online ‘Jew map’ campaign

A plan to track the movements of Jewish and Israeli tourists would take the country ‘back to the 1930s,’ community figures have warned

July 22, 2026 10:53
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A shuttered business in the former Jewish ghetto on the banks of the Tiber in central Rome (Getty Images)

By

David Isaac ,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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An online campaign calling on people to surveil and report the whereabouts of Jewish and Israeli tourists, or anyone suspected of having ties to “Zionists,” has sparked anger among Israeli diplomats, local Jewish leaders and Italian politicians.

The anonymous campaign, focused in Milan, and spread via social media and messaging apps, involved a link that opened to a Google document.

It asked questions to identify the exact locations of Jewish and Israeli individuals, including specific hotels, vacation rentals, and commercial establishments, to create what it called “a mapping of Zionist tourism”.

The information would be used for unspecified future initiatives, the form said.

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Topics:

Italy

Israeli tourism

Tourism

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