Become a Member
UK

Flotilla leader sanctioned by US over ‘Hamas links’ invited to Parliament

‘Astonishing’ event involved Green, Labour and Independent MPs

June 12, 2026 15:28
Screenshot 2026-06-11 at 14.57.31.png
Kamel Abu Keshek (centre) at the event in Parliament (Photo: Instagram)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

MPs have prompted astonishment for welcoming to Parliament a leader of the Gaza flotilla who is sanctioned by the US over alleged links to Hamas.

Saif Hashim Kamel Abu Keshek – a former leading figure in the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), which the US Treasury says is “clandestinely acting on behalf of Hamas” – attended an event in Westminster this week alongside fellow flotilla activists and MPs from across the house.

The gathering came just weeks after Keshek was sanctioned by the US Treasury, which accused him and three other flotilla activists of links to networks associated with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism, said it was “astonishing” that Keshek, “an extremist activist with alleged links to Hamas”, was welcomed to Parliament.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Gaza flotilla

Parliament

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper