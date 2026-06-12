Flotilla leader sanctioned by US over ‘Hamas links’ invited to Parliament

“Mr Abu Keshek... should never have been allowed entry to the UK, never mind given VIP access to the heart of British democracy.

“The Green Party are yet again showing their own extremist colours by linking themselves with this figure,” he said.

Among those photographed at the event were former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, now sitting as an independent MP, Green Party MP Hannah Spencer, Green peer Baroness Jenny Jones, Labour MPs Richard Burgon, Lorraine Beavers and Steve Witherden, independent MPs Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, SNP MP Brendan O'Hara, Liberal Democrat MP Vikki Slade and Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake.

According to US authorities, Keshek was designated over his leadership of PCPA, which Washington alleges is “clandestinely controlled by or act[ing] on behalf of sanctioned Palestinian terrorist organisations”.

The US Treasury document that sanctioned the activist alleges: “The PCPA was established with funding from Hamas’s International Relations Bureau and Hamas directs its activity through the placement of Hamas officials throughout the organisation, including its executive body, the General Secretariat.”

Keshek told the JC he is no longer part of PCPA.

Green MP Hannah Spencer supported the event

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The activist was among more than 400 people involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which aimed to break the maritime blockade of Gaza and deliver food and medical aid.

After the event in Westminster this week, activists said they had “informed MPs of the dire need to act” against Israel and discussed cooperation with politicians who have pledged support for the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

One Flotilla activist, Alice Chapman, documented herself hitchhiking from Turkey to the UK in time for the event.

Another activist, Kaleem Cerie Bullivant, also attended the event. This week, he claimed that he had been “kidnapped” and “tortured” when arrested by Israeli forces.

Israel said it treated the activists in a “respectful and appropriate” manner and dismissed the activism as a “PR stunt”, adding there was little humanitarian aid onboard the flotilla.

Keshek told the JC: “The allegations... are extremely serious and potentially defamatory. For that reason, I am providing the following statement in full and on the record.

“These sanctions were never a legal finding. I was given no opportunity to respond, challenge, or defend. The Israeli regime kidnapped me, held me, and found no evidence to substantiate its accusations. Having failed to criminalise my advocacy through any legal process, a US political designation was used instead, based on my association with a Palestinian diaspora organisation of which I am no longer even a part.

“The politicians who welcomed me to Parliament knew exactly who I am. They understood these measures for what they are: an attempt to isolate and stigmatise Palestinian voices and those who advocate for Palestinian freedom. They took the side of humanity and justice; and refused to participate in that effort.”