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How a Jewish woman from northwest London became an acclaimed Thai chef

Siam Goorwich meets Philippa Kingsley to hear about her new vegan Thai cookbook

October 29, 2026 12:31
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Thai cookbook author Philippa Kingsley pictured with Ken Hom CBE (Photo: Philippa Kingsley)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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A loving homage to one of the world’s great cuisines… enticing, inspirational and easy-to-make Thai vegan recipes that are absolutely mouth-watering,” writes Ken Hom CBE, in the foreword to Philippa Kingsley’s Tastes of Love and Light: A Thai Vegan Cookbook.

When I meet Kingsley over Zoom, the first thing I want to know is how a Jewish woman from north-west London came to write a Thai cookbook worthy of such a glowing review from one of the most widely acclaimed names in Asian cooking.

Kingsley tells me that her journey to becoming an expert in Thai food began in the late 1980s. At the time she was working in Vogue magazine’s promotions and advertorial department but says her “heart and soul” was in food and cooking, explaining: “I would go to bed reading cookbooks at night.”

Tastes of love and light: a Thai vegan cookbook (Photo: Julia van Rijn)Tastes of love and light: a Thai vegan cookbook (Photo: Julia van Rijn)[Missing Credit]

In her spare time, she began attending cooking classes at Ken Lo’s Kitchen, where she met Singaporean-born chef and food writer Terry Tan – “a wonderful, wonderful person” – who would go on to become her good friend and culinary mentor, and through whom she would eventually connect with Hom.

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Topics:

Vegan

Thailand

Cookbook

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