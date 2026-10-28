Thai coconut milk soup with vegan chicken or tofu (tom kha ga)

Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 25-30 mins
Serves: 4
This is Thai comfort food! A very tasty soup to have on hand when you come home from work feeling ravenous with no time or energy to cook. You can serve it over freshly made jasmine rice or even cold leftover rice. Put the rice in a big bowl, heat the soup, and pour it over the rice.
The lemongrass, galangal, and Kaffir lime leaves are for flavour, so they aren’t chopped finely as in many recipes. Therefore, I suggest not eating them, as you may well need a dentist afterwards!
It’s also good to note that while it takes some time and effort to make the nam prik pao (roasted chilli paste), you’ll end up with more than you need. Stored properly in an airtight glass jar in the fridge, it will keep for 4-6 months, meaning that next time you make this dish it will take just a fraction of the time.
Method:
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Ingredients
3 cans coconut milk at room temperature
6 stalks fresh lemongrass, sliced diagonally into 2-inch pieces
1 whole knob galangal, finely sliced
12 fresh Kaffir lime leaves (pull the leaves off the centre stalk)
250ml (1 cup) cold water
5 small fresh red birds eye Thai chillies (keep whole)
3 tbsp (45ml) Coconut Secret coconut aminos
200g (7 ounces) vegan chicken strips or a half packet of drained firm tofu, cut into ½-inch cubes
60g (2 ounces) fresh cremini or oyster mushrooms, quartered, or 1 can of straw mushrooms
Small pieces of fresh broccoli (optional)
2 tsp (10ml) roasted chilli paste (nam prik pao)
1-2 fresh limes, juiced
1 bunch fresh coriander (cilantro)
For the roasted chilli paste (nam prik pao):
250ml (1 cup) sunflower oil
8 garlic cloves
10 small shallots
15 dried Thai red chillies
1 whole knob of galangal cut into 1 inch piece, then sliced
3 tbsp (45ml) Coconut Secret coconut aminos or vegan fish sauce
225g (1 cup) palm sugar or Coconut Secret coconut nectar or coconut crystals
3 tbsp (45ml) tamarind water