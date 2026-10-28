Thai coconut milk soup with vegan chicken or tofu (tom kha ga)

This is Thai comfort food! A very tasty soup to have on hand when you come home from work feeling ravenous with no time or energy to cook. You can serve it over freshly made jasmine rice or even cold leftover rice. Put the rice in a big bowl, heat the soup, and pour it over the rice.

The lemongrass, galangal, and Kaffir lime leaves are for flavour, so they aren’t chopped finely as in many recipes. Therefore, I suggest not eating them, as you may well need a dentist afterwards!

It’s also good to note that while it takes some time and effort to make the nam prik pao (roasted chilli paste), you’ll end up with more than you need. Stored properly in an airtight glass jar in the fridge, it will keep for 4-6 months, meaning that next time you make this dish it will take just a fraction of the time.

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