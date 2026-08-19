World Jewish Relief helps victims of devastating earthquake in Colombia

World Jewish Relief (WJR) is currently responding to the earthquake in Colombia last week which has so far claimed more than 300 lives, according to local news sources.
An earthquake with 7.4 magnitude struck on August 10, with its epicentre in the department of Chocó.
People and infrastructure all over western Colombia have been affected, including in the cities of Cali, Pereira, Manizales, and Quibidó.
Tremors were felt as far away as neighbouring Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.
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