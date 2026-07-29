WJR partner organisation director survives Russian rocket attack on her apartment

Damage to Julia Goldenberg's apartment building (photo: Julia Goldenberg)

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“Our phones did not stop ringing. We received more than 57 requests for home repairs, and we know many more are still to come. The most painful thing is that this attack is definitely not the last one.”

“It was another night filled with crimes against humanity.”

Another Jewish resident of Kyiv whose home was also struck in the attack was 87-year-old Elsa, who lives with her parrot, Fedya.

Her home suffered extensively, with the missile blast shattering windows. It will need repairs from 2U – which also repaired her balcony with funds provided by WJR when it was damaged two years ago by a Russian strike.

“It was a nightmare for me... I still can't overcome it,” Elsa said.

Left: Fedya the parrot in Elsa's damaged apartment; right: Elsa and Fedya (photos: Julia Goldenberg)

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“Any noise makes me tremble. I look at my broken windows and my hands shake. I have no idea what we would do without your help.”

With the attacks on Ukrainian civilians having recently intensified, WJR said that demand for emergency home repairs has risen sharply and window manufacturers were struggling to keep pace.

Paul Anticoni OBE, CEO of WJR, said: “Elsa's story is a stark reminder that Jewish communities and beyond in Ukraine continue to live under the constant threat of missile and drone attacks.”

Elsa in her damaged apartment (photo: Julia Goldenberg)

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“Damage to homes goes far beyond broken windows. Every strike brings renewed trauma and fear. With our supporters, we remain committed to standing alongside Ukrainians to ensure they are not left to face this crisis alone.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, WJR has repaired more than 1,300 war-damaged homes across the country, as well as providing emergency humanitarian aid and mental health support.

World Jewish Relief Ukraine Crisis Appeal