WJR partner organisation director survives Russian rocket attack on her apartment

The head of a World Jewish Relief (WJR) partner organisation in Kyiv has survived a Russian rocket attack on her apartment.
Julia Goldenberg, director of 2U, described the “nightmare” of being caught up in the military assault.
“Three rockets struck the area around residential buildings close to central Kyiv,” Goldenberg said. “It was a real nightmare. Many buildings caught fire.”
She continued: “One of the rockets landed directly across the street from my home. My flat has been left without windows and internal doors.”
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