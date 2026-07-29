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WJR partner organisation director survives Russian rocket attack on her apartment

The same rocket shattered the windows of 87-year-old Elsa’s home, where she lives with her pet parrot

July 29, 2026 16:09
Julia Goldenberg alongside Paul Anticoni during World Jewish Relief visit in February 2026 ed.jpg
Paul Anticoni OBE and Julia Goldenberg (photo: Viktoriia Nemtseva)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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The head of a World Jewish Relief (WJR) partner organisation in Kyiv has survived a Russian rocket attack on her apartment. 

Julia Goldenberg, director of 2U, described the “nightmare” of being caught up in the military assault.

“Three rockets struck the area around residential buildings close to central Kyiv,” Goldenberg said. “It was a real nightmare. Many buildings caught fire.”

She continued: “One of the rockets landed directly across the street from my home. My flat has been left without windows and internal doors.”

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Topics:

World Jewish Relief

WJR

Ukraine

Supporting Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

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